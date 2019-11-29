Cuba wins Bitacora tourism award in Argentina

Cuba on Thursday won the Silver Bitacora Award in the category of Best Foreign Tourist Destination Promoted in Argentina. At the gala of the 14th edition of the prestigious awards, the Caribbean island was also recognized in the Best Wholesale Operator category, due to Havanatur's work to develop the tourism industry this year.

Finalists for the awards, promoted by Mensajero Turistico, a specialized publication with more than 30 years of experience, are chosen through the votes of travel agents and other tourism sector stakeholders, as well as online votes.

Melia Internacional won the Gold Bitacora Award in the category of Best International Hotel Chain.

Present at the event on behalf of Cuba were the Tourism Counsellor for the Southern Cone at the Cuban Embassy in Buenos Aires, Janet Ayala, and Havanatur Manager in Argentina, Adalberto Gonzalez. / PL.