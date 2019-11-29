Statement by the Int'l Relations Committee of Cuba's Parliament

The International Relations Commission of the Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power expresses its strongest rejection of the Common Resolution (2019/2929 (RSP), approved by a 56% majority in the European Parliament, for its meddling and harmful content to Cuban sovereignty, with absolute ignorance of our reality.

Unfortunately, this pronouncement responds to the new slander campaign organized by the US government as part of its failed policy of hostility and aggressions against Cuba, increased during the latest months, which has crashed against the resistance capacity of the Cuban people.

The Committee expresses its deep concern at the fact that a group of MEPs from some right-wing political forces within the European Parliament, echoing this campaign and with evident political motivation, have volunteered to host this anti-Cuban action, by fostering such a pronouncement in that forum, in clear subordination to the imperial desires of the United States and in line with their aggressive policy against Cuba, which contradicts the spirit of respectful dialogue that has prevailed in relations between Cuba and EU.

In accordance with its usual behavior, USA finance activities that threaten the constitutional order in force in Cuba; attempting to recruit mercenaries to artificially manufacture the "opposition" they want, in the absence of legitimate support for their purposes of domination. Such is the case of Jose Daniel Ferrer, whose criminal record has been timely reported.

There is plenty of evidence of these actions that the American government would never have tolerated in its territory, with which it openly violates the bilateral agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two nations and disrespects the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and International Law. This constitutes a clear and unacceptable meddling in Cuba's domestic affairs.

The Commission on International Relations reiterates that unacceptable resolutions such as this one only serve as a handle and support for the attempts of the US government to destroy the noble and generous work of the Cuban Revolution and to justify its blockade policy, which is the most serious and flagrant violation of the human rights of all our people.

It also expresses to the European Parliament the willingness of Cuban legislators to continue establishing relations with this Parliament and exchanges with its members on the basis of recognition of our differences and respect for our independence and sovereignty, according to the principles of international law.

Committee on International Relations

Havana, November 28, 2019 / Taken from CNA.