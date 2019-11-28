Cuba warns European Parliament about alleged political prisoner

Cuban Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Norma Goicochea, expressed today an open letter addressed to the European Parliament with arguments demonstrating that Jose Daniel Ferrer is not a political prisoner in Cuba, as the United States intends to present him.

In the middle of a crusade of the US government, with its embassy in Havana as the spearhead, to present Ferrer as a persecuted politician and a supposed case of human rights violation in Cuba, the diplomat unmasked the campaign and its sponsors.

Goicochea warned the European Parliament about the debate to be held this Thursday in the plenary session on Cases of violations of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, including Cuban citizen Jose Daniel Ferrer.

The newly elected Czech MEP, Dita Charanzova, suggested the debate and vote on an urgent resolution on the situation of Ferrer and human rights in general in Cuba, under the same rhetoric used by Washington.

The Cuban diplomat commented that Ferrer was arrested by the appropriate authorities on October 1, in response to a complaint filed by his fellow countryman Sergio Garcia, who accused him and three other individuals of kidnapping for an entire night and having received a severe beating leaving him in hospital conditions.

Ferrer is awaiting trial, in line with the Cuban legal system, said Goicochea, who denounced the clear meddling of the United States and its diplomatic mission, guiding, instigating and financing the violent and destabilizing behavior of Ferrer, whom they intend to create the image of a persecuted and mistreated opponent.

Cuban official stated that in Cuba there are no arbitrary detentions; it is the law which establishes the procedures and circumstances that require detention, as well as the terms in which the person should be submitted to precautionary measures, be initiated a criminal process or be released.

She also reiterated her country's willingness to continue working with MEPs based on unrestricted respect for the principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and all the principles and commitments reaffirmed in the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between Cuba, the European Union and its Member States. / CNA.