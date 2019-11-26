Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Fidel Castro, Cuba, Roberto Chile

Fidel Castro's role in increasing friendship between Cuba and China highlighted

fCompartir
Pin It

On the occasion of the third anniversary of Fidel Castro's death, authorities from China and Cuba recognized the contribution of the leader of the Revolution to the permanent increase of ties between both countries, Prensa Latina reported.
Venezuelas' President Maduro extols Fidel Castro's legacy

Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban ambassador to the Asian country, described Fidel as " an unquestionable inspirer and supporter of our common friendship".

He also stated that the ties "between Cuba and China are an example of transparency and collaboration between two nations that defend the cause of socialism in the most difficult conditions that mankind has ever lived".

For his part, Qin Gang, deputy foreign minister of the Asian state, highlighted Castro's historic and indelible contribution to the continuous fostering of bilateral ties.

Fidel Castro Ruz passed away in Havana in 2016, aged 90, and is considered a symbol of contemporary world history. / ACN.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags:

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.