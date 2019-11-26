Fidel Castro's role in increasing friendship between Cuba and China highlighted

On the occasion of the third anniversary of Fidel Castro's death, authorities from China and Cuba recognized the contribution of the leader of the Revolution to the permanent increase of ties between both countries, Prensa Latina reported.

Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban ambassador to the Asian country, described Fidel as " an unquestionable inspirer and supporter of our common friendship".

He also stated that the ties "between Cuba and China are an example of transparency and collaboration between two nations that defend the cause of socialism in the most difficult conditions that mankind has ever lived".

For his part, Qin Gang, deputy foreign minister of the Asian state, highlighted Castro's historic and indelible contribution to the continuous fostering of bilateral ties.

Fidel Castro Ruz passed away in Havana in 2016, aged 90, and is considered a symbol of contemporary world history. / ACN.