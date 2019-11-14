Thursday, 14 November 2019

Despite American blockade the demand for Cuban cigar keep growing

Demand for Cuban cigars continues to rise, despite the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade and international laws that limit their consumption, said Miguel Vladimir Rodriguez, senior vice president of Tabacuba Business Group.

The executive told Prensa Latina that demand is growing especially in high-end products such as the Premium ones, which differs from those manufactured in other parts of the world.

Cuba exports this product to numerous countries, which reaches practically every place in the world except the United States, due to the blockade imposed by the White House on this Caribbean island, he stated.

Europe is the main target for Cuban cigars, he added, with more than 80 percent of acquisitions, mostly in Spain, France and Germany, while demand also continues rising in Africa and other geographic areas, Rodriguez added.

Tabacuba invests nearly 100 million dollars annually, from agricultural to industrial cigar production.

It is expected that the new cigarette factory under construction, along with partner Souza Cruz, in Mariel Special Development Zone, can be completed between April and May 2020, doubling the current production of the joint venture Brascuba Cigarrillos SA, Rodriguez noted. / ACN.

