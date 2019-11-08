UN General Assembly once again passes a resolution calling for the end of US blockade against Cuba

The blackmail or pressure exerted by the U.S. State Department against several U.N. members could not prevent the international community from causing a resounding defeat before the Trump Administration on Thursday.

From the 192 member states of the United Nations, 187 voted in favor. The United States, Israel, and Brazil opposed the resolution, and Ukraine and Colombia abstained.



The document calls upon all States to refrain from promulgating and applying laws and measures like the blockade in conformity with their obligations under the UN Charter and international law.



The text again urges States that have and continue to apply such laws and measures to take the steps necessary to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible following their legal regime



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Twitter that the vote represents the undeniable isolation of the United States.



“Brutal pressures reflect the moral bankruptcy and rottenness of the U.S. current government. This is another categorical victory for Cuba, and for our heroic people. This is a triumph of truth and justice,” he said. /RHC

