Sunday, 03 November 2019

Illustration: Escambray

Cuba applies from today the normal schedule

At one o'clock in the morning of this Sunday, November 3, an hour was put back to the hands of the clocks in the country for the re-establishment of the normal schedule in the national territory and to leave behind the one of summer, in force since last March.

The National Office for the Control of the Rational Use of Energy (Onure) confirmed the application of the measure in coincidence with the countries of the Northern Hemisphere that also use it, but warned that its implementation leads to a superior use of artificial light.

In those circumstances, the demand for electricity will grow in the so-called electric peak or period of greatest consumption, which ranges from 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.
It is even essential to move household activities out of the maximum consumption stage, because the fact is that its restitution implies that between 6.00 p.m. and 7.00 p.m. there is a high coincidence of lighting with cooking food, which considerably increases maximum demand.
Only in the residential sector, its requirement in this period can reach up to 80 percent of the total, so it is imperative to increase publicity actions, taking into account the need to reduce consumption per population from 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.
The restitution of time brings new complexities to the generation of electricity in the country, especially because at this time the demand increases and more fossil fuel is needed in order to avoid affecting the population, especially these days, when the U.S. blockade came to the infamy of trying to prevent the supply of oil by ships, something unusual and very typical of the counterrevolutionary aberration of the U.S. government.
With respect to the state sector, it is vital that it has updated the studies of load accommodation, which appears in the Electricity Law, and analyze with all the centers the possibility of reducing consumption in the following interval (between 6.00 p.m. and 7.00 p.m.), in addition to directing control actions to the largest consumers.
With information from ACN

 

Latest news

