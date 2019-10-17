MITM Americas 2019 opened in Havana

The National Hotel of Cuba is the stage where the 23rd edition of the MITM Americas event was officially inaugurated this Wednesday and will last until Friday, where, according to its organizers, more than 3,000 business meetings are expected.



Welcoming the participants, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Minister of Tourism, emphasized that in light of the difficult situation in Cuba due to the tightening of the U.S. blockade, the event is a clear demonstration that even in the most adverse situations the country continues working.

The event is organized by the Spanish company MITM Events of GSAR Marketing and sponsored by the Cuban Ministry of Tourism, Gran Caribe Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Nacional, Cubatur, Iberia Airlines, Melia Hotels, Iberostar Hotels and Muthu Hotels.

Cuba hosts this international tourism meeting for the fourth time, having previously held Varadero 2004, Havana 2009 and Havana 2018, and now coincides with the 500th anniversary celebrations of the founding of this village of San Cristobal.

Charo Trabado, CEO and co-founder of GSAR Marketing, recalled that the company has been officially presenting Cuba as a MICE destination for 15 years since 2004, when it hosted the traditional event for the first time.

MICE destinations are those considered by global and regional companies as ideal for corporate meetings, conventions, incentives or conferences, making up a world market of great economic strength.

