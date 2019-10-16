Cuba for revitalizing economy and satisfying consumer demands

The Cuban Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, said yesterday night that the new measures to boost domestic trade aims to boost domestic industry, generate employment and meet the demand of the people.

Speaking on the television program Mesa Redonda, Gil explained that the sale of household appliances and other goods to the population will be made at competitive prices in freely convertible currency.

At present, many Cubans buy abroad and then sell these products in the national market.

Because we allocate a large part of our monetary resources to sectors such as health and education, which are totally free, and other subsidized sectors such as transportation and electricity generation, we are not always able to respond to the demand for consumer goods," he said.

We will work on supply and not based on prohibitions in order to respond to national demand, said the official, who recalled the context that the country is going through by the tightening of the U.S. blockade.

We need to strengthen and stimulate the national industry and for that we must capture the currency that comes out of the country, he stressed.

He also called to take advantage of existing capacities, often not exploited due to lack of financial resources, which encourages the purchase of citizenship abroad.

As an example, he cited the possibility of increasing the production capacity in the country of televisions and computers, a process that will be financed with the same income from the sale of those products.

(With information from Prensa Latina)