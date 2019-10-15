CubaVision will publish today in the Mesa Redonda new economic measures of the Government

The Cuban government will announce today new economic measures in addition to those adopted after the energy situation that caused in the largest of the Antilles the intensification of the blockade that for more than 60 years applied by the United States.



The national media reported the appearance this afternoon on radio and television of Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, and the ministers of Economy and Planning; Finance and Prices; Internal Trade and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment.

The Minister-President of the Central Bank of Cuba and the First Vice President of the Cimex Corporation will also appear in the program Mesa Redonda of Cuban television.

Cubavisión, Cubavisión Internacional and Radio Habana Cuba will be transmitting this program at 18:00 local time. It will also be available on the social networks Facebook and YouTube.

(With information from Prensa Latina)