Thursday, 10 October 2019

Real Audio

Antenna for 4G technology. Photo: Cubahora

Etecsa enables access to the 4G/LTE network for mobile telephony prepaid customers

Mobile phone prepaid customers from October 9th can request authorization for access to the 4G/LTE network, reported Etecsa.


This requires that customers have terminal equipment that supports LTE in the frequency 1800 MHz and have a USIM card that can be purchased, if not in possession, in the Commercial Offices for a value of three CUC.
To enable access they must send, from their telephone, an SMS (free of charge) to 2266 with the text: LTE and once enabled, the customer will receive a confirmation message on his mobile. Remember that access to the 4G/LTE will only be possible if the client is under its coverage.
To date, fourth generation mobile technology is present in areas of the provinces of Havana, Matanzas, Mayabeque, Artemisa, Camagüey, Ciego de Ávila, Holguín, Granma, Las Tunas, Guantánamo and Santiago de Cuba. The rest of the territories will be incorporated in the coming months.
For more information please contact us at 118 or 5264-2266.
Information taken from Cubadebate

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
