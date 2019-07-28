Diaz-Canel: Cuba won't betray its friends

Cuba will not betray its friends, warned President Miguel Diaz-Canel today in a speech delivered on the Day of National Rebellion in this capital city of the eastern province of Granma.



He affirmed it in the commemoration of the 66th anniversary of the attacks on the Guillermón Moncada barracks, in Santiago de Cuba, and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, of Bayamo, a feat led by Fidel Castro and which set the Cuban Revolution in motion.



Diaz-Canel said that Washington intends to blackmail Havana for its invariable position of principles and denounced the return of the Monroe doctrine and the aggressions against the constitutional government of Venezuela.



He pointed out that the island intends to maintain a civilized relationship with its northern neighbor but under the principle of reciprocal respect.

Any proposal that departs from that does not interest us. Imperialist gentlemen, we don't understand each other," said the ruler.

He added that Cuba has the doors permanently open to the American people and knows how to differentiate between its values and those of the administration that tries to suffocate the Caribbean nation with the increasingly tight economic, financial and commercial siege.



That policy has left Cuba with losses of 4.343 billion dollars between March 2018 and April of this year alone.

Not to mention the effects of Washington's latest measures that prohibit U.S. citizens, cruise ships and private planes from that country to travel to Cuba, he remarked.



He added that in almost 60 years the blockade cost the country 922,630 million dollars, taking into account the depreciation of the dollar against gold.



They are looking for the social explosion, he said, and noted that the island concentrates on achieving economic and military invulnerability, the legal order, and ‘the battle against corruption and bureaucracy that cannot be accepted in socialism. As well as increasing production, substituting imports, achieving productive chaining and applying science in national development.



He said that in the coming weeks the Cuban government will take 'new measures suggested by the people', which will be added to the salary increase of the budgeted sector, which benefits more than two million 700 thousand workers and pensioners.

(With information from Prensa Latina)