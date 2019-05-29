Cubans will be able to use private networks in their community

Cubans will be able to use small private networks to share in a digital community, or surf the immense world of the Internet from the comfort of their home, according to two resolutions of the Ministry of Communications (Mincom) published Wednesday in the Official Gazette of the Island.



With the objective of optimizing the radioelectric spectrum and avoiding saturation, interference or degradation in the public services offered by the country, Mincom established resolutions 98 and 99 for the organization and legalization of interconnected wireless or wired communities, as well as the remote connection of natural persons to Etecsa's network.

The radio spectrum is composed of a set of frequencies essential for the development of radio communications systems that integrate national and international telecommunications networks. Based on the regulations of the International Telecommunications Union, it is established that each country must plan, regulate, administer and manage in a controlled manner this space for the proper functioning of the services that travel through its waves.

The regulations enable the operation license of external private data networks for natural persons, who will be able to use them in the frequencies of the band from 2400 Mhz to 2483.5 Mhz, and the band from 5725 Mhz to 5850 Mhz.

The new regulations establish that users with personal networks inside their homes, do not require authorization (operating license), as long as it is non-profit, and do not exceed 100 milliwatt (mW, equivalent to 200-300 meters) of effective radiated power. This means that a community of friends can meet in a home to share games, copy files, without the need for paperwork.

Likewise, natural persons will be able to connect via Wifi requesting an operating license to the infrastructure of the public operator Etecsa.

On the other hand, the new regulations enable a license for wired and wireless networks when the antenna is outdoors. This connection can be reached around the core of the network, and connect a building or block, as long as it does not interfere with the public road and does not exceed the established limit of 100 mW (200-300m).

The provisions of the Ministry of Communications also establish that the network operator license has a value of ten Cuban pesos (CUP), and a validity of two years. Likewise, using an external wireless antenna requires another authorization for a value of ten pesos, with a validity of five years. The license process can only be granted to the owner of the property, and in the case of self-employed workers, must have the prior authorization of the owner or owner of the property.

The license can be obtained through an online form that will be enabled on the Mincom website (www.mincom.gob.cu), or at the territorial addresses of the Technical Budget Unit for Radio Spectrum Control.

On the other hand, people who want to import wireless data connection equipment (non-commercial) must also request technical authorization through the Mincom Web Portal, e-mail or at the Territorial Addresses of the Radio Spectrum Control Technical Budget Unit. The equipment must comply with the regulations established by the Ministry, and after its arrival on the island will be retained by Customs for checking. If it fulfills the established thing will not have problems and will be delivered in a term of 30 days. You can also request authorization in advance and with the entry of the equipment will only proceed to check if it is the same as was declared.

Also, the resolution enables the retail network of stores to sell approved equipment for the proper use of private data networks. The user will be able to know in the pages of the Mincom the technical norms for the frequency established for the use of natural persons (2400-2483.5 MHz and 5725-5850 MHz), the link to those products and the mark of the equipment.

Regulations 98 and 99, published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette, will enter into force 60 days after their publication (in force on July 29). According to what has been established, the leaders of private communities, as well as owners of equipment for the connection to Wifi networks, must formalize their network according to what is established by the norms.

With information from Cubadebate