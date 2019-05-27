Morales Ojeda highlights recovery of Mailén Díaz Almaguer, the only survivor of the 2018 catastrophic plane crash in Cuba.

The young survivor of the airplane crash of May 18, 2018 recovers in the aforementioned assistance center after having received treatment and rehabilitation in the Hermanos Ameijeiras Hospital by the multidisciplinary group of that assistance center, with the collaboration of other institutions, and previously in the General Calixto García University Hospital.

The accident occurred when the Boeing 737-200 of the Mexican company Damojh, rented by Cubana de Aviación, fell to the ground just moments after taking off from Havana's José Martí International Airport, where 112 people, including the crew, lost their lives.

With information from ACN