National Electoral Commission sets definitive figures: 90.15 percent of voters voted in Constitutional Referendum

In this Thursday's Cubadebate in Mesa Redonda broadcast, the President of the National Electoral Commission announced the final results of the Constitutional Referendum process that took place on February 24.

Report on the final results of the vote in constitutional referendum of February 24, 2019 of the National Electoral Commission

Once the voting ended and the preliminary results were informed, the National Electoral Commission announced that the new Constitution of the Republic of Cuba was ratified by the favorable vote of the majority of citizens with electoral rights, in a referendum called for February 24, 2019.

The National Electoral Commission, in compliance with articles 16 and 22 (k) of the Electoral Law, began the process of validating its results, both in Cuba and abroad.

To this end, the cases of those voters who, on the day designated by the Council of State for voting, exercised their right to vote in a place other than that in which they were registered, because they were performing tasks related to production, services, teaching or other justified reasons that made it impossible for them to go to them, were included in the school in which they voted, prior accreditation of their status as voters before the members of the polling station.

Within these schools are the 198 located in area terminals, railway and bus terminals; in hospitals; hotels; student residences and other places with high agglomeration of voters with the right to vote, under the provisions of Article 14.1 of Decree-Law 248/07 and Article 47 paragraphs 2 and 4 of its Regulations, in relation to 167 of the Electoral Law.

This allowed to avoid the repetition of 594,580 voters in the Registry, because they were in the list of their permanent place of residence and had exercised the vote in another electoral college.

In addition, 3,445 deceased voters were excluded after the updating, printing and delivery of the Lists of Voters by the Registry to the Minrex Special Electoral Commission and the Municipal Electoral Commissions in Cuba for the day of the voting, as regulated in section 3.17 of the Electoral Chart, approved by the National Electoral Commission.

The final results reported today have demanded of our authorities and specialists of the Register of Voters an arduous and dedicated work with total transparency and adherence to the law.

For all of the above, we conclude with an updated list of eight million 705 thousand 723 voters, as a result of the sum of the initial part, the 39 thousand 454 real inclusions that were not in the registry, except for those excluded due to death, already mentioned.

It is ratified that seven million 848 thousand 343 voters exercised their right to vote for 90.15 percent of the updated list.

Of the 7,848,343 ballots deposited in ballot boxes, 7,522,569, or 95.85 percent, were declared valid because they met the requirements established in the Law.

Six million 816,169 voters voted YES, representing 78.30 percent of the updated list and 86.85 percent of the voters who voted.

The votes obtained by the NO amount to 706,400 for 8.11 percent of the updated list and 9 percent of the voters who voted.

The National Electoral Commission ratifies the recognition for the work developed to all the electoral authorities, as well as to the different organizations and institutions for the cooperation and support given to the development of the Constitutional Referendum throughout our country and especially to the Cuban People.



National Electoral Commission

February 28, 2019

Infography: Edilberto Carmona/ Cubadebate.