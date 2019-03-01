Diaz-Canel Urges Generate Ideas to Boost Economy

In Havana, President Miguel Díaz-Canel advocated collective thinking to boost the economy, based on the generation of ideas that lead to transformation and progress.

Speaking at the balance meeting of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, he warned that this is an immediate response in a complex scenario, marked by the blockade of the United States, a hostile policy imposed for almost six decades, intensified by the current administration in the White House.

We must listen to those who know best, get closer to research centers and universities, in order to promote innovation, he stressed at the meeting, which was also attended by the vice president of the Council of State and comptroller general, Gladys Bejerano, and the vice president of the Council of Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas.

According to Diaz-Canel, in the context in which the Cuban economy is developing, there is an urgent need to boost exports and direct foreign investment.

In this regard, he insisted that these issues, together with tourism and the non-state sector, constitute key elements of the necessary productive chains.

Regarding the private sector, he reminded that it is the fruit of the socialist model and not of neoliberalism, so it should contribute to the country's economy, although he pointed out the importance of strengthening the socialist state enterprise.

In the conclusions of the balance sheet that became a broad debate, the president also urged to work with realism, without dogmas and to eliminate obstacles such as bureaucracy and other actions that hinder the processes.

Díaz-Canel reiterated the country's commitment to the computerization of society and the strengthening of social communication.

During the debate, issues such as stimulating efficiency, planning, import substitution and the search for short-term alternatives to the scarcity of financial resources were analyzed.

(With information from Prensa Latina)