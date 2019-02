On the morning of this Tuesday, February 26, a Mig 21 aircraft of the Revolutionary Air Force crashed to the ground, due to technical problems, in the vicinity of the municipality of Güira de Melena, province of Artemisa, during a combat preparation exercise. The event did not cause damage in the locality, the pilot is in good health.

A commission of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces investigates the causes of the accident.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)