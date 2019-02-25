Cuban president Calls to Raise Voices against US Aggression to Venezuela

Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban President, today called the international community to raise voices against an intervention of the United States in Venezuela.

'Cry for peace in the region, defend the Celac Proclamation declaring Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace,' the Cuban President wrote in his Twitter account, which arrived on Monday to 100,000 followers in the web.

The call of Diaz-Canel occurs when the so-called Grupo de Lima (created to accompany Washington in its anti-Venezuelan crusade) meets in Colombia, in the presence of US Vice President, Mike Pence, and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaidó to draw new actions against the Venezuelan Bolivarian Revolution.

Although the White House seems intent on betting for military action, considering its deployment of troops and the commitment to use the humanitarian issue as a spearhead, on a global scale the demands of not to war grow, even among US allies.

With information of PL