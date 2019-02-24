Cuban emigrants support the Yes to the new Cuban Constitution

The Martiana Alliance, which groups entities of Cuban emigration in the U.S. city of Miami, Florida, today endorsed the Yes to the new Constitution in the referendum next Sunday in the Antillean archipelago.

Without any reservation for the present and the future of the Cuban nation, we support the process, according to a declaration from the Alliance, which brings together the Antonio Maceo Brigade, the José Martí Cultural Association, the Association of Women in Defense of the Family and the Bolivarian Circle of Miami, among other organizations.

The message recalls that in 1901 the United States forced the then Cuban Constituent Assembly to include in the Magna Carta the so-called Platt Amendment, which granted Washington the right to invade the island and ceded it land for military bases.



That project "delivered, after 30 years of wars for independence, the sovereignty of our homeland to the same enemy of the Cuban nation of that time that today finances media campaigns to uselessly sow confusion and division in the Cuban people urging them to vote No in the referendum," denounces the Alliance.



But, he assures, next Sunday's consultation will be a triumph because it will reaffirm the will of Cubans to "their unwavering decision to be free.



More than eight million inhabitants of the island will vote for the destiny of that Constitution, which emerged from a process of analysis with the participation of almost nine million people and more than 780,000 proposals.

(With information from Prensa Latina)