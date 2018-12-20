The study of the draft Constitution continues today at the Palacio de Convenciones

The deputies of the National Assembly of People's Power, divided into three groups, will debate this Thursday, the proposed Constitution, prior to the Second Ordinary Period of Sessions of the organ, in its IX Legislature, to take place on Friday, when the constitutional text will be analyzed and finally approved so that it returns to the people, who must pronounce on the matter in a referendum.

Granma newspaper informs that during this Wednesday, the deputies dedicated themselves to the individual study of the document in each one of the ten standing commissions.



Also, eight new deputies, recently elected in seven municipalities, took office in a ceremony attended by the other parliamentarians headed by Esteban Lazo Hernandez, Ana Maria Mari Machado and Miriam Brito Sarroca, president, vice president and secretary of the National Assembly, respectively.



Lazo welcomed them to the Cuban Parliament and expressed his confidence that they will be faithful to the oath they have taken.



The proposed Constitution reaches parliamentarians after a wide-ranging exercise in popular consultation, which involved 133,681 meetings, more than one million interventions and 780,000 proposals. The 2,125 proposals received from Cubans living abroad were also evaluated.



Homero Acosta, secretary of the Council of State, on behalf of the commission of deputies created to work on Constitutional Reform - and chaired by the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz - will give details in Friday's plenary session on the final version presented to the Assembly, for the elaboration of which all the opinions expressed by the people were taken into account.

This situation will cause tidal waves on the southern coast from Pinar del Río to Cienfuegos, including the Special Municipality of the Isle of Youth, causing coastal flooding.



According to the models carried out, the penetration of the sea can reach up to 500 meters in Batabanó and 1,000 meters in the low areas of Artemisa.



Taking into account the characteristics of this event, it is reiterated to the governing bodies, state agencies, economic entities and social institutions and to the territories, to comply with the measures provided for disaster risk reduction.



The population is guided to remain attentive to the information of the Institute of Meteorology and Civil Defense, and orderly comply with the guidelines of local authorities.



Transportation by sea suspended in the Gulf of Batabano



Due to the adverse weather conditions in the Gulf of Batabanó, which affect the safety of navigation during the crossing and berthing at the ports of Batabanó, Gerona and Cayo Largo del Sur, it was decided to suspend the maritime transportation of passengers and cargo between these ports from 00:00 hours this December 20.



The Practical companies of Cuba and Caribbean Navigation are in contact with the Institute of Meteorology to inform the re-establishment of these services.