Cuban Airline Restores Caracas-Holguín-Havana Route

As part of an initiative that promotes cultural and tourist exchange between the two nations, this thursday Cubana Airlines re-establishes the route that connects Caracas in Venezuela with the cities of Holguín and Havana.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the commercial director of the Venezuelan tour operator GTN Inversiones, Felix Lopez, said that the inaugural flight also restores the itinerary between the two countries after the temporary cessation in May of operations of the airline.



This commercial route promotes the tourist flow through the agreements between GTN Inversiones, the Cubatur agency and the Cuban airline with the promotion of leisure packages mainly in the poles of Guardalavaca, in the eastern province of Holguín, Varadero, in Matanzas and Havana.



According to López, this time the route will be re-established in a Boeing 737-300 aircraft, leased to the Italian company Blue Panorama Airlines (BPA), a company with an excellent record of operations between Italy and the Caribbean island.



The Cuban air consortium has been working for years with BPA in operations from Italy, said the commercial director, who added that recently a plane of that line was contracted to cover the internal movement of foreign visitors within Cuba.



The tour operator also announced upcoming departures for December 13, 20 and 27 as well as for January 3 and 10, as well as every Thursday in 2019.



For the next few weeks, Cubana de Aviación will resume the two remaining frequencies, scheduled for Wednesdays and Sundays, in order to re-establish its three weekly flights between Cuba and Venezuela.