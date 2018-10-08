Michael continues to intensify over the northwest Caribbean

Tropical Storm Michael has continued to gain in organization and intensity in the early morning. Now it has sustained maximum winds of up to 110 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and its central pressure has decreased to 983 hectopascal, so it is very close to the hurricane category.

At six o'clock this morning, Michael's center was estimated at 20.7 degrees North latitude and 85.5 degrees West longitude, a position that places him about 140 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo de San Antonio, Pinar del Río province.

Tropical Storm Michael continues to move closer to the north, increasing its travel speed which is now 11 kilometers per hour.

During the next 12 to 24 hours Michael will continue his movement towards the north, gradually increasing his travel speed and gaining more organization and intensity, to become a hurricane before noon.

In the afternoon, Michael will cross the Yucatan channel, very close to Cape of San Antonio, at the western end of Pinar del Río, into the waters of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the night.

The rains associated with this tropical storm will affect the entire western half of Cuba, where they will be strong and intense in some localities, mainly Pinar del Río, Artemisa and Isla de la Juventud. Severe local storms may occur in some parts of the western part of the country during the passage of the rain bands.

The winds in Pinar del Río and Isla de la Juventud will reach the force of tropical storm from the end of the morning, increasing during the afternoon, until reaching sustained speeds between 65 and 80 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour. On the Guanahacabibes peninsula, at the western end of Pinar del Río, winds can reach hurricane force in gusts from midday.

In the rest of the west there will be winds between 35 and 50 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts in areas of showers and thunderstorms.

There will be swell on the south coast of the west and center of the country, which will be strong on the south coast of Isla de la Juventud and Pinar del Río. Moderate to severe coastal flooding will occur on the southern coast of Artemisa and Pinar del Río, as well as mild to moderate flooding on the southern shores of Mayabeque and Isla de la Juventud. The combination of rainfall and the effect of the sea can increase the risk of flooding in some low-lying areas not prone to marine flooding.

The next tropical cyclone warning will be issued at 9 a.m. today.

M. T. Llanes A. Caymares






