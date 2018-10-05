Cuban workers ask for more protection in new Constitution

Members of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (Icap) asked this Thursday to add new articles to the draft of the new Constitution, in order to strengthen the protection of workers on the Caribbean island.

During the analysis and debate of the document at the ICAP headquarters, the participants agreed to incorporate elements that protect them from the action of market speculators, a fact that threatens the wages of the worker.

The State -they agreed- must watch over the fluctuation of prices in shopping centers and sanction those who try to make big profits at the expense of the needs of the population.



They also expressed the need to take vigorous measures against those working in the health and education sector when they profit from the exercise of the profession.



The attendees expressed the need to incorporate into the law the right of a citizen to receive legal advice within 48 hours after being detained by the police authorities.

On the economic aspect of the constitution, they asked that the State also guarantee and promote the right of Cubans to invest in their country in the same way as foreigners do.



These debates began on August 13 and will last until November 15. Cubans living abroad also participate in the consultation.



At the end of the process, the text will return to the National Assembly, where the commission in charge of drafting the Constitution will draft the final text that will be submitted to an approval referendum.



This document is composed of the preamble, 224 articles (87 more than the current Constitution), divided into 11 titles, 24 chapters and 16 sections.



The current Constitution of the Republic retains 11 articles, 113 are amended and 13 are deleted.



The language used corresponds to the terminology that should characterize a constitutional text adjusted to the political, economic and social reality of the largest of the Antilles.

(With information from Prensa Latina)








