Monday, 10 September 2018

Real Audio

Cuba’s First Vice President, Salvador Valdés Mesa. Photo: Radio Angulo

Cuba participates in activities for the 70th anniversary of the DPRK

To conduct an official visit, after a brief stay in the People's Republic of China, where he was received by Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party of China’s Political Bureau, and vice president, Wang Qishan, among other leaders, Cuba’s First Vice President, Salvador Valdés Mesa, arrived in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Saturday.

Upon his arrival to participate in the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the this sister country’s founding, Valdés was greeted by Ri Su Yong, vice president of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, at Sunan International Airport with a state ceremony reserved for distinguished visitors, according to a Prensa Latina report.
This is the Vice President’s second trip to the DPRK, which he first visited June 28, 2016 as special envoy of Army General Raúl Castro, to inform top Party leaders here of decisions made at the Seventh Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba. On that occasion he was received by President Kim Jong Un.The Cuban delegation attending the events included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelino Medina; Foreign Ministry director for Asia and Oceania, Alberto Blanco; and the Cuban ambassador in Pyongyang, Jesús Aise Sotolongo.

 

