Cuba slammed US blockade in Pacific Islands forum

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister, Rogelio Sierra, decried the US economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the Caribbean nation for almost 60 years.

Sierra denounced the siege that has caused damages to Cuba by more than $822 billion USD at the 49th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting taking place in the Republic of Nauru, he posted on his Twitter account.



He also commented that the Cuban delegation was invited to share their experiences regarding South-South cooperation in a roundtable discussion with the Pacific Islands leaders, and considered it an important responsibility.



Cuba reaffirmed in that meeting its commitment to the Pacific small island states, a relationship motivated by feelings of brotherhood and solidarity the historical leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro always promoted, he explained.



Sierra also urged to establish a fair and open international cooperation, and transfer resources, technologies and knowledge without the imposition of political conditions, in order to complement and develop each of the other domestic efforts and capacities.



On occasion of the meeting, the deputy foreign minister offered the Pacific leaders an overview of cooperation possibilities with his country in the field of public health.



Sierra also posted on Twitter his satisfaction for the meeting he held with Vanuatu's Foreign Minister, Ralph Regenvanu, where they agreed on the need to further develop relations between the two nations. / PL.