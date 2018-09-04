Tuesday, 04 September 2018

Real Audio

US Embasy in Havana. Photo: CubaDebate

Microwaves, a source of sonic attacks on US diplomats rejected

fCompartir
Pin It

A Cuban government investigator looking into reports of mysterious acoustic attacks on US and Canadian diplomats on Cuba on Monday dismissed a US government theory that microwave weapons emitting concentrated beams of radiation may have been used in the incidents.

"If you look at the alleged events, there have been reports that there are several people in a room with thick walls and thick windows and only one person was targeted. This is a kind of weapon that doesn't exist," said Dr. Mitchell Valdes-Sosa, a well-known neurologist who is part of the Cuban special task force investigating the alleged attacks. "It's science fiction, not science," he said.

"First, it was sonic weapons, now microwave. What's next, kryptonite?" the investigator said in an interview with CNN at his research center in Havana, referring to an earlier theory that sonic weapons emitting high-powered ultrasound waves could have caused the injuries.

Valdes-Sosa said researchers and investigators are working on a paper to rebut the microwave weapons theory.

Previously, the island government not only denied involvement in the attacks but cast doubt on whether they actually occurred. In June, Cuba's Foreign Ministry said "political motivations" drove the United States to withdraw its embassy personnel.

Though a March report based on the examinations of 21 diplomats who served in Cuba didn't link the attacks to microwaves, the study's lead author, Douglas Smith, director of the University of Pennsylvania's Center for Brain Injury and Repair, told The New York Times that US diplomats in Cuba and China likely suffered brain injuries and that microwaves are considered the culprit.

Valdes-Sosa said for a microwave weapon to work it would have to been used at a close distance, and none of the diplomats reported seeing the alleged perpetrators. He said that Cuban authorities had investigated the report that one diplomat who suffered an apparent attack had seen a van speed off and that the vehicle belonged to a church.

While the US has not directly blamed the Cuban government for carrying out the attacks, US officials said Cuba is responsible for safeguarding the diplomats well-being and that Cuban officials would likely know if a third government were responsible.

But Valdes-Sosa said after more than a year of US, Canadian and Cuban investigations there was still no hard proof that any attacks actually took place.

"For an attack to have occurred you have to have a real victim. First the thing we are not sure is if all these people evacuated from Cuba are really ill or have suffered do something that happened to them," Valdes-Sosa said. "Second, you have to have a perpetrator. Who would be interested? You have to have the opportunity." / CubaSi.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags:

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • University of Holguin vs challenges in 2018-2019 academic year

    The University of Holguin (UHo) welcomed its over 14 thousand students majoring in different fields of the regular and meeting courses and the post-grade studies called for the 2018-2019 academic year.

  • Microwaves, a source of sonic attacks on US diplomats rejected

    A Cuban government investigator looking into reports of mysterious acoustic attacks on US and Canadian diplomats on Cuba on Monday dismissed a US government theory that microwave weapons emitting concentrated beams of radiation may have been used in the incidents.

  • Cuba's confidence on support from Malaysia and the world vs US blockade

    Cuba is confident of getting strong support from Malaysia and the international community on the United Nations draft resolution to end the embargo imposed by the US on the Caribbean country.

  • Cuba: Diaz-Canel tours educational centers in Havana

    Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez toured the Rafael Maria de Mendive and Camilo Cienfuegos primary schools (yesterday), as well as a home for the elderly, after leading the ceremony for the start of the school year 2018-2019.Diaz-Canel presided over opening event of new school year

  • Holguin school year 2018-2019 opened in Cacocum

    As every September, the new school year was opened all across Cuba, and the Cuban municipality of Cacocum had the joy of opening the term 2018-2019 in the province of Holguin, where over 163 600 students from all teaching levels walked in a thousand 290 education centers. The provincial event that was held at “Expedicionarios del Corynthia”, which was inaugurated as a semi-boarding school after its complete renovation.

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.