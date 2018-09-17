Holguin culture sector supports draft Constitution

Topics on the preservation of the national heritage, history of the workering movement and rights and duties of the family were suggested to be included in the draft Constitution during a recent debate made by the workers of the cultural sector in the northeastern Cuban province of Holguin.

The Director of the Iberian-American House, Eduardo Avila, spoke on Cuba’s position regarding Latin America and the Caribbean because it is not included in the draft proposal.



He explained on the need to include an article related with the reparation of the public image, very sensitive to people in their community and work or study centers.



Professor of the Cultural Center, said that the issues related with the obligations of the children with the care of their parents must be defined.



Pavel Febles from the Sector’s Provincial Union suggested including in the article the protection of culture as a means of expression and satisfaction of the spiritual needs of the population.



Regarding the issue, Graciella Gonzalez, expressed the need to reflect the history of the Cuban workers movement before and after the triumph of the Revolution on January 1st, 1959.



During the debates, the deputy to the National Assembly of the People’s Power, Jorge Cuevas Ramos characterized the consultation process as a historic moment to expand popular and decisive participation to achieve the irreversible character of the Cuban social system.



The participants supported keeping concepts like the socialist property of the people and the no discrimination due to race, sex, sexual orientation or disabilities. / By Eileen Molina Fernandez - ACN.