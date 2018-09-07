University Professors from Urbano Noris debate draft Constitution

The support of equality and protection to women’s rights as set in article 45, and also the care of environment, the protection of animals – including pets, were some of the issues assessed by the professors of the university branch in the Cuban municipality of Urbano Noris, as part of the open debate of the draft Constitution.

The space attended by local university professors and all other workers at the center in the province of Holguin gave the chance of proposing of modifying, adding, eliminating or clarifying aspects linked to the draft of the Cuban Magna Carta.

They also went over article 68 on the matrimony between two persons; on the need modifying article 70, in which they ask that children should respect and care for their parents that have properly brought their offsrping up.

As on article 79 they ask to include social security’s protection of the children of parents that have died – and that until they complete all teaching levels.

In the debate they suggested the passing of equality of the parts during juridical processes, at the time they gave their opinions on the figure of the President of the Republic, the terms in office and the age to take in the position.

The debate took place at Ruben Martinez Villena culture house on the presence of two deputies to the Cuban Parliament that represent our territory, Milagros Rodriguez and Isabel Torres, as well as the first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Yunier Batista Mulet. / By Arletis Saragoza Exposito.