Cuban people taking part in the public debates of the deaft Constitution,. Photo: PL

Holguin: More than four thousand proposals to Cuban draft Constitution

The ongoing analysis and debate of the draft Constitution continues over solid ground in Holguin, said Ernesto Santiesteban Velazquez, the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in this northeastern province.
One to stand out is that since the process started last August 13, 1 213 public debate meetings have taken place in Holguin, in workplaces and in the community. The people’s attendance continues to be stable, with over 87 percent.

Santiesteban Velazquez said that as the results of the debates Holguin people have made four thousand proposals to Cuban draft Constitution.

The PCC First Secretary in the province insisted on the need that people get ready previously to later debate by studying the draft Constitution.

Ania Delia Infante Fernández
