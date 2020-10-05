Holguin: Farmers from Baguano stick to increasing food production

Farmer Maikel Toledano Naranjo has leased nine hectares in the fertile valley of Claritos, in the municipality of Baguano, of the Cuban province of Holguin, and as a rural man wakes up early in the morning to toil the land and produce vegetables and grains that would help food supply to health care and day care centers, schools, homes for the elderly and the town market.



The first two non-fancy tunnels in the province of Holguin were opened there, on the presence of Ernesto Santiesteban Velazquez, first secretary of the Party in the province of Holguin, Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez, Governor, and other political and government leaders in municipality of Baguano.



“The idea is to continue increasing production and yield, as a way to overcome plans, said Maikel, and added that to achieve it there is water enough. I’m committed to my people; ‘‘be sure I won’t fail. Now I’m growing’ pepper, but wait for more from me’’.



As part of the tour, the Party and Government leaders paid a visit to farmer Ramon Amador where he works 14 hectares in Alcala, where grains and vegetables grow well.



Last year, Ramon produced over one and half thousand quintals which he sold to the Acopio collecting company, therefore, stands out as the largest producer in the jurisdiction.



In the land that Ramon toils, they are building two non-fancy tunnels where he will soon be producing vegetables. This farmer ratified to the leaders his commitment of increasing production.



Both Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez and Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez felt pleased with the tour around farm land in the municipality of Baguano.

And before leaving, Santiesteban Velázquez said,’’We trust in our farmers, and we are sure they will go on the lead of food production. That’s what the Cuban Revolution is asking to them, as it made true their dream of being the owners of the land and production’’.