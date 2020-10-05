Monday, 05 October 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Holguin,Baguano,campesino

Holguin: Farmers from Baguano stick to increasing food production

fCompartir
Pin It

Farmer Maikel Toledano Naranjo has leased nine hectares in the fertile valley of Claritos, in the municipality of Baguano, of the Cuban province of Holguin, and as a rural man wakes up early in the morning to toil the land and produce vegetables and grains that would help food supply to health care and day care centers, schools, homes for the elderly and the town market.


The first two non-fancy tunnels in the province of Holguin were opened there, on the presence of Ernesto Santiesteban Velazquez, first secretary of the Party in the province of Holguin, Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez, Governor, and other political and government leaders in municipality of Baguano.

“The idea is to continue increasing production and yield, as a way to overcome plans, said Maikel, and added that to achieve it there is water enough. I’m committed to my people; ‘‘be sure I won’t fail. Now I’m growing’ pepper, but wait for more from me’’.

As part of the tour, the Party and Government leaders paid a visit to farmer Ramon Amador where he works 14 hectares in Alcala, where grains and vegetables grow well.

New non-fancy tunnel under construction in Baguano, Holguin province. Photo: Yanara SerranoLast year, Ramon produced over one and half thousand quintals which he sold to the Acopio collecting company, therefore, stands out as the largest producer in the jurisdiction.

In the land that Ramon toils, they are building two non-fancy tunnels where he will soon be producing vegetables. This farmer ratified to the leaders his commitment of increasing production.

Both Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez and Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez felt pleased with the tour around farm land in the municipality of Baguano.

And before leaving, Santiesteban Velázquez said,’’We trust in our farmers, and we are sure they will go on the lead of food production. That’s what the Cuban Revolution is asking to them, as it made true their dream of being the owners of the land and production’’.

José Ramón Rubalcaba Oliú
Author: José Ramón Rubalcaba OliúEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Well-being and health, benefits of the elderly in Holguin

    The guarantee of social and medical assistance provides older adults in the province of Holguín with an old age with high levels of health welfare and a life expectancy of over 80 years for both sexes, which responds to the comprehensive attention of institutional, hospital and community programs, as well as to the special care of the family.

  • Pharmacies and Opticians in Holguín reinforce health measures

    The company of Pharmacies and Opticians in the province of Holguin reinforces the epidemiological surveillance in all its entities ensuring compliance with hygienic measures aimed at preventing the emergence or spread of respiratory diseases or the new coronavirus still circulating in our country.

  • People's agglomerations commit collective effort in front of the Covid-19

    Although the call for social distancing as a prevention of the Covid-19 is insisted upon time and again, the crowds of people in the city of Holguin continue in commercial establishments, especially in the Caribe and Corporación Cimex store network, where from early morning hours, on many occasions, lines begin to form to guarantee the purchase of food and cleaning products that are so scarce these days.

  • Installation of equipment begins at the Molecular Biology Laboratory in Holguin

    This Monday begins the installation in the Laboratory of Molecular Biology (LBM) of Holguín of the first equipment and resources available in the province.

  • Time Deposit in magnetic card, new mode of saving in BPA

    A new savings modality is offered by Banco Popular de Ahorro (BPA) to clients with access to the platformsTransfermovil and Remote Banking, a product that favors the conservation of money in the long term and with beneficial interest rates.
Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. Todos los derechos reservados.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.