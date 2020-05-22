Friday, 22 May 2020

Cuba reports 8 new positive cases to COVID-19, one death and 28 medical discharges

Cuba reported at the close of Thursday, May 21, 8 positive cases to COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 1,916 SARS-CoV-2 positive people; 1 death is lamented and 28 medical discharges were given, Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), informed this Friday in a press conference.

The specialist said that for COVID-19, 1,880 samples were studied (697 in the IPK laboratories, 326 in the Hermanos Ameijeiras Hospital laboratory, 293 in Villa Clara, 282 in the Havana Provincial Center and 282 in Santiago de Cuba), resulting in 8 positive samples (0.4%). The country accumulated 90 911 samples tested and 1 916 positives (2.1%).
By the end of 21 May, a total of 669 patients had been admitted to hospital, 3 were under surveillance, 464 were suspected and 202 confirmed. Another 1,790 people were being monitored at home by the Primary Health Care system.

With  information from Cubadebate

