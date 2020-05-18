Cuba: Tornado in eastern causes economic and material damages

Without reporting deaths but economic and housing damages, a tornado hit the eastern Cuban municipality of Maisi, in Guantanamo province, on Sunday.

The atmospheric phenomenon occurred around 13:00 local time, specifically in Charrasco town, of Vertientes town council, local media reported.

Journalist Miguel Reyes reported regarding material damages, eight houses were partially damaged, one house totally collapsed and another with partial damages, two houses with total loss of ceilings, as well as a social house and a carpentry workshop with substantial damages.

The phenomenon also damaged crops, although those damages are still counted.

During this month, Cuba's Institute of Meteorology recorded similar phenomena in Ciego de Avila province, center, and Camagüey province, east.

