Monday, 18 May 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Seismograph. Photo: Radio Reloj

Cuba: Tornado in eastern causes economic and material damages

fCompartir
Pin It

Without reporting deaths but economic and housing damages, a tornado hit the eastern Cuban municipality of Maisi, in Guantanamo province, on Sunday.

The atmospheric phenomenon occurred around 13:00 local time, specifically in Charrasco town, of Vertientes town council, local media reported.

Journalist Miguel Reyes reported regarding material damages, eight houses were partially damaged, one house totally collapsed and another with partial damages, two houses with total loss of ceilings, as well as a social house and a carpentry workshop with substantial damages.

The phenomenon also damaged crops, although those damages are still counted.

During this month, Cuba's Institute of Meteorology recorded similar phenomena in Ciego de Avila province, center, and Camagüey province, east.
With information from PL

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • KTP factory in Holguín contributes to import substitution

    The Combined Sugar Cane Company "60th Anniversary of the October Revolution" - KTP - continues in the province of Holguín to provide technical and mechanical solutions to increase the efficiency and performance of the sugar harvest and contribute to the replacement of imports in a complex economic stage due to the continued and intensified U.S. government blockade against Cuba and the scope of the consequences of the Covid-19 in the country and this region. In the face of such an adverse scenario, they are readjusting their production, but they are not giving up their initial commitment to receive more than 10 million pesos by the end of the year.

  • Cuba: 21 new peositive cases of COVID-19

    At the close of yesterday's session, May 11, 1,148 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 3,907 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

  • Holguine craftsman creates piece inspired by Romerías de Mayo

    The craftsman Luis Alexander Reyes Cuenca created a unique piece in the technique of marquetry with wood that combines the main symbols of the city of Holguin, inspired by the context of the Romerías de Mayo, World Festival of Artistic Youth that takes place annually between May 2 and 8, in the northeastern Cuban city.

  • Holguin: Massive testing for SARS-CoV-2 started 

    The province of Holguín will participate with five municipalities in a population study with the technology of the Ultramicroanalytic System (SUMA) and others, based on PCR tests, with the aim of detecting in real time the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in population groups without report of contacts or suspects to the COVID-19, that is apparently healthy.

  • COVID-19: Cuba confirms 17 new cases and no deaths

    At the close of yesterday's session, May 10, 1,553 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 3,900 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.
Facebook
Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. Todos los derechos reservados.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.