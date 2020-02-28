Icap, FMC y CDR work together for their anniversaries 60

Holguin Icap and mass organizations united to mark their 60th anniversaries Convinced that unity is the greatest strength, the Holguin province leaderships of the Cuban Friendship Institute (Icap), of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) and of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) have agreed to work together in the activities to be done sight the celebration of the 60th anniversary of these organizations, created by the historic leader Fidel Castro at important moments of the Cuban revolutionary process.

The FMC was founded on August 23, 1960, at the request of heroine Vilma Espin, to promote greater emancipation and participation of Cuban women, whom Fidel called upon to put their creative spirit and enthusiasm into action, so that in that revolutionary stage every vestige of discrimination would disappear, so that the country's women would have, by virtue of their own merits, the place they deserve in the nations' history. The following month, on the 28th of September, he proclaimed the creation of the CDRs (Committtes for the Defense of the Revolution) to respond energetically and in a popular way to the terrorist acts unleashed by the CIA and the Pentagon against the Cuban people, thus becoming the largest mass organization in the country.

And with the vision of the future that always characterized Fidel, on December 30 of that same year, 1960, he constituted the ICAP (Cuban Friendship Institute), to receive and reward friendship among the peoples, at a time that the U.S. government was trying by all means to isolate Cuba while preparing its military escalation. Icap's important role has grown along these years, whose work reaches more than 150 nations on all continents.

These reasons moved the three Cuban organizations to join efforts to collectively celebrate these anniversaries, and the people's participation in a campaign called "60 for 3: friendship, unity and commitment".

In the case of the FMC, the first of the three organizations founded 60 years ago by Fidel, it was agreed that in Holguin the exhibition "Las holguineras de Fidel y Vilma" (Fidel and Vilma's Holguineras) will be inaugurated on March 1rst in the 14 municipalities of the province, and a panel on the role of Cuban women in international solidarity will be held on the fifth of the same month. These activities join those included in the campaign for the 300th anniversary of Holguin town, which will meet in time (next April 4th), which is respectively marked the new anniversaries of the Jose Marti Cuban Pioneers Organization (OPJM) and the Young Communist League (UJC).

On April 7, three days after those celebrations, meeting will take place aimed at highlighting the life and work of Vilma Espin, FMC's founding president; and the day after May Day parade, the FMC will particiupate in the International Solidarity Meeting, in a panel organized by the Icap, called "The Friendship that Unites Us", in which, together with foreign friends, the CDR, the Cuban Workers Confederation (CTC), as well as other organizations and institutions that, as traditional, will also take part.

And on August 23, in the provincial event for the 60th anniversary of the FMC, that women's organization, the CDR and Icap, will continue working together so that everything is accomplished until the campaign "60 for 3: friendship, unity and commitment" is finished.