Holguin chess player Arnaldo Fernandez de la Vara wins Eastern Cuba qualifier

Good news arouse the last day of the men’s Eastern Cuba qualifier, held in Holguin city, when one of its reps, International Master (IM) Arnaldo Fernandez de la Vara drew off also IM from Las Tunas province, Michel Diaz, thus going first in the event, with eight points out of 11 possible ones.

De la Vara and Michel reached the same punctuation but Holguin rep grabbed the crown in the tie-break for his better performance.

Also IM from Holguin Rider Diaz did it well, who went third, after beating FIDE Master Cesar Perez, from Las Tunas.

Diaz was helped by Grand Master Juan Borges' drawing off local Luis Manuel Perez, both got 7.5 points but Holguin rep won the tie-break.

With this standing Diaz may get the wild card to the National semifinal tourney to be played in Villa Clara.

The other Holguin rep in the tourney was Provincial Expert (PE) Richard Daniel Gomez who has a fine participation in the bye day of the tourney by drawing off FM from Granma Hector Heredia, to add five points to his rating.

In the other matches, FM from Guantanamo, Felix Fuentes, grew off NM from Santiago de Cuba, Hector Lavigne, and IM Augusto Cesar Campos - also from Santiago - won over IM and defending champion, Lennis Martinez - from Guantanamo - who did not show up.

