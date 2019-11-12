Professional and volunteer firefighters recognized in Holguin

Cuban firefighters in Holguin have fully accomplished their social duty because they have never missed with their commitment to the people in all their missions. No doubt they have been tenacious in their preparation and achieving continuity thru the enrolment of new members who feed from the most experienced ones, who in turn put into practice the lessons taught in this daring field.

Those reasons lead to celebrating on November 12 Cuban Firefighters’ Day, inspired on the first huge firefighting ever held in the then Spanish colony 323 years ago, specifically in the central village of Santa Clara.

Today, in the homonymous city as well as across the country, Cuban firefighters will review the many actions done since then on.

According to history, firefighting began on the 13th of November, 1696; however, it was not until 1832 that the Cuban Firefighting Body was not officially founded.

When talking to Roberto Ramirez Peña, the president of the branch of the Volunteer Firefighter’s Association in the municipality of Holguín, he remembered that it was created here in 1867, but after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959 this body did fully strengthen, and as a good proof of it is having units in several municipalities and important economic entities.

¨In order to back up the work by the professional forces, the Volunteer Firefighter’s Association was created 30 years ago. This backing force do much in the training of the new firefighters, in firefighting skill contests and prevention work in the residential areas, as well as in economic entities and society,¨ said Ramirez Peña.

Could you, please, tell us about the main events held in the municipality of Holguin, prior to the celebration today of Cuban Firefighters’ Day?

¨We have met with retired firefighters and chiefs of the Brigades of Fire Protection who voluntarily do their job in work places. We have visited homes to share with the people on fire prevention, and have organized events with the members of Vocational Clubs in schools. Well trained experts and seasoned firefighters have also given chats and lectures to the younger generation.¨

Today, many firefighters and activists will be recognized.

¨Yes, we have the support of different bodies like the one from the neighborhood of Villa Nueva, from the town of Buenaventura - Calixto Garcia municipality, the Felipe Fuentes meat processing plant, the Forest Ranger Unit from Holguin, and the Rescue Unit of Arroyo Seco in Gibara, which belong to the body of Holguin municipality.¨

Many of those bodies were duly awarded, some got national recognitions, 4 of them provincial ones and 13 the municipal praise, he said.

çFor organization reasons, the firefighting units from the municipalities of Urbano Noris, Gibara, Calixto Garcia and Cacocum belong are ruin by the Municipal Association of Holguin.