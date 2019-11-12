Tuesday, 12 November 2019

Russian tourists to Holguin thru airline Royal Flight

The arrival yesterday of an aeroplane from the airline Royal Flight with Russian tourists to the city of Holguin, opened a new route happily coinciding with the peak season of tourism in Cuba, which extends from November to April next year.

The opening flight landed at the Frank Pais International Airport, with about 500 Russian tourists on board, an air vessel that was welcomed by the traditional ceremony of the water arches, event that will help increase annually the number of visitors arriving in this Caribbean country from that destination.

The tourists were welcomed at the air terminal by representatives of the Gaviota Tur Cuban agency, which is in charge of the Gaviota Hotel group in the country.

This new air route, which joins the operations started in 2017 by the airline Nordwind, will bring to Cuba a number of tourists similar to this Monday's from Russia every 10 or 11 days.

Royal Flight also travels to the Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport in Varadero, the main Cuban tourist center, since last August.

