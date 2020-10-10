Saturday, 10 October 2020

Holguin students start entrance tests for Higher Education

Twelve grade students from the Cuban province of Holguin are already doing the entrance tests for Higher Education, which will define what ro study at the university, according to the results reached.

Due to the favorable epidemiological situation the province of Holguin in going thru, the students had an intense preparation.

More than two thousand 500 students took the Mathematics exam, which represents 97 percent of attendance, informed Andres Barea Paez, department head of the Pre-University educational level in the Provincial Direction of Education in Holguin. The Spanish test will be applied October 13 and on October 16, History.

Barea said that 57 students did not show up for the test, and if they have an excuse, they would be given a second chance in November.

