New perspectives for ports in the Cuban province of Holguin

The port infraestructure of the Cuban province of Holguin will undergo significant recovery and transformations to meet today’s tehcnological changes, reads a report by the Provincial Assembly of the Peoples’ Power.

According to the program draft, the ports in Holguin province will be classified as follows: Moa will be first category; for the second category were chosen Antilla, Vita and Felton; and for cabotage services the ports of Tanamo and Nicaro.

The report also informs that there will be two specialized ports, the one in Moa to serve the nickel industry and load transport, and to lead commerce to Europe and companies based in the Caribbean; plus Felton that will be for oil transfer alone.

The port in Antilla will be in charge of trasport for tourism development in El Ramon de Antilla peninsula, as well as other loads for the province of Holguin.

In a mid term this port will also be welcoming middle size cruise liners, so far thru navigation-aids tenders until a new terminal is completed.

On the other hand, Vita port will keep on receiving the products of the nationed book, loading operations and downloading of cement bags.

Also, other products needed for construction and merchandize for tourism.

It was said that either Antilla or Vita ports will sometime in the future be used for export.