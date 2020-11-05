Holguín: Reports on the epidemiological situation in the province

This Wednesday, Holguin province reported ten positive cases to COVID-19, according to information provided by Dr. Amarylis Pupo Zaldívar, director of the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology; it is a group of collaborators who arrived at the country through the airport of Santiago de Cuba and, as the protocol establishes for these cases, they were in an isolation center of this city.

When they entered the country, a PCR was carried out and from there they were transferred to an isolation center as is established for collaborators, in which they must remain for ten days, explained the specialist.

Pupo Zaldívar said that in the case of these ten comrades who tested positive to Covid-19, they were transferred to a hospital center in this same city, where they will be tested again on the fifth day and will remain in the hospital until their PCR results come back negative.

Once these patients are discharged from the clinic, they can enter the province of Holguin.

The sanitary authorities of Santiago de Cuba keep surveillance and epidemiological control actions to the people who were with these collaborators in the isolation center, who were identified as contacts.

So far, the evaluation of the confirmed patients is favorable and none of them presents danger for their lives.