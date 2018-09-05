Wednesday, 05 September 2018

Real Audio

Short stop Yordan Manduley from the Cuban province of Holguin playing for the Les Capitels of Québec. Photo: archive

Cuban Yordan Manduley CanAm League’s best offensive average

Short stop Yordan Manduley from the Cuban province of Holguin playing for the Les Capitels of Québec became the lead hitter with an average of .337., thus besting last minute Mikey Reynolds, of Sussex Country sqaud, with .335.
CanAm League: Holguin short stop Manduley at All Star Team

Manduley produced 102 hits, including 14 doubles, a triple and four homeruns; scored 43 runs, drove in 37 runs and was walked 26 times and stricken out 8 times; stole 17 bases.

The Capitales went seconds in the CaAm qualifying standing with 58 victories and 44 defeats, escorting the Miners (63 - 38).

The play-offs for the semifinals start today. The Capitales will play vs Rockland Boulders and the Miners the Trois-Rivières Aigles.

Roberto Carlos Rodríguez Torres
