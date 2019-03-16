How can we achieve better time management and make the most of it?

Time in our days is a scarce resource, so you must ensure that the greatest number of activities, tasks and plans in your life are carried out effectively and saving this resource. A good time management strategy is very useful in life and leads to a less stressful existence.



A vital element is learning to identify distractions. To avoid distractions it is good to know where we are wasting our time.

Sometimes it can happen that you "overdo" an objective, devoting a lot of time, in this case you must re-evaluate the situation and keep in mind that this leaves little time for routines or enjoyment.

They can also conspire against emotional barriers (depression, stress, anxiety, frustration, among others), which affect your productivity and generally cause you to always run, with a sense of imminence. If this is what it is about, disconnect from those barriers. Exercise, relaxation, music, or any other activity that relaxes you can be very helpful.

Take responsibility for the management of your time, for this look for conducive work environments, limit your distractions (check e-mail frequently, connect to the Internet and make useless calls compulsively, are some examples).

You must take care of family, friends and co-workers who are above your priorities, they are causes of interruptions and you have to divert your attention to other issues that are not your priority. For example: untimely visits, unnecessary phone calls, useless meetings, request for help to do something that was not in your plans ... and a long etcetera.

Procrastination, as I have already mentioned, is not recommended. When a person postpones an activity it can be due to demotivation, other times to a "leave everything for later" style, which causes undesirable effects such as loss of opportunities, loss of time, low productivity or increasing stress.

How to overcome the postponement of tasks for later?

1. Recognition of the problem: write down all the excuses and justifications to realize it.

2. Think positive to turn it around: "the sooner you start, the sooner I finish".

3. Set clear goals.

4. Prioritize tasks.

5. Organize your agenda.

6. Establish a commitment to your tasks and deadlines.

7. Reward your performance.

The advantages of proper time management are extraordinary. It allows a better overview of activities and priorities; avoids always walking with "time anxiety"; prevents tension and stress; promotes greater creativity; allows you to achieve the proposed objectives; and finally favours having more free time for yourself, for your activities with family and friends.

Many people operate under the mistaken belief that they would have time for everything just by organizing their hours efficiently. The result is an attempt to perform their tasks more quickly, with the reasoning that if they could be fast enough they might have plenty of time. This rarely works as a strategy.

Often working quickly leads to serious problems. Working under pressure makes more mistakes, there is less time to think, plan and reflect before making decisions to solve situations. So this is something I don't recommend.

Very important for the proper use of time: defining priorities

1. Use a weekly calendar and a to-do list.

2. Write this to-do list daily.

3. This list is a reminder: choose between what can and can't wait.

4. Visualize noncompliances to plan the new day.

Remember that time cannot be bought, cannot be stored, cannot be multiplied or retrieved. Don't lose sight of the fact that time always passes inexorably.